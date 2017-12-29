How to party smart and safe in Las Vegas this New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas means hundreds of thousands of people will be going to clubs and bars to celebrate. (FOX5)

New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas means hundreds of thousands of people will be going to clubs and bars to celebrate. But those celebrations can also be risky. According to statistics from the Rape Crisis Center, in 2015, more than 20 percent of victims who went to hospitals had been at a party or club prior to the assault.

“If somebody’s not taking ‘no’ for an answer inside a club, in that arena, they’re not gonna take ‘no’ for an answer outside,” Director of the Rape Crisis Center Daniele Dreitzer said.

Dreitzer said people should communicate a plan with their group in advance and then arrive together, stick together and leave together. She also advised people to be hyper aware of their surroundings and call perpetrators out if they see them doing something they shouldn’t be.

“A lot of these predators thrive on anonymity on not being noticed." "So if they get called out for their behavior, that sends a very strong message to them that they are not going to get away with it,” Dreitzer said.

She said the recent movement of people coming forward to report sexual assault and misconduct has been a huge step in the right direction because it shows that people can, and will, be held accountable for their actions. However, she said there are other groups that are still very vulnerable.

Dreitzer said undocumented immigrants, people who are non-gender conforming, and people that do not feel like they can trust law enforcement are more at risk because perpetrators know they are less likely to report the crime, for fear that they will also have repercussions.

“Predators know that and they know how to prey on those vulnerabilities,” Dreitzer said.

