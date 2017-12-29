Las Vegas judge dismisses case against Kirstin Blaise Lobato

A woman imprisoned for a murder she claims she didn't commit has her case dismissed by a Las Vegas judge.

Lobato was convicted of murdering Duran Bailey, a homeless man. Bailey was found killed in July 2001. His body was left in a bank trash enclosure across the street from what is now the Palms Casino Resort.

Lobato’s request for a new trial was granted by another judge earlier in December after an ineffective assistance of counsel was found to may have played a role in her conviction in Bailey’s death.

[RELATED: Search for truth in a 15-year-old Las Vegas homicide]

Friday, Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez ordered the case against Lobato to be dismissed with prejudice and for her to be released from the Nevada Department of corrections.

Lobato was 18 at the time of the murder. For 16 years she maintained her innocence, even rejecting an offer from the District Attorney's office to get out of prison, because accepting the deal meant her convictions would still stand.

The 34-year-old has been incarcerated at Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in North Las Vegas.

Stay with FOX5 for further updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.