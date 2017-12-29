Strip hotel rooms still available for NYE, for a hefty price

Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, have charged four boys with murder after a sandbag they allegedly dropped from an interstate overpass killed a passenger in a car.More >
Border Patrol agents in California nabbed a woman carrying a suitcase packed with more than half a million dollars in cash.More >
A couple was arrested in the shooting that killed two people and injured two others at an apartment near Bonanza and Pecos Roads, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.More >
A woman found naked, partially burned and deceased outside of an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, was identified as 28-year-old Theresa Henry, according to officials.More >
Metro police said three roommates were shot and killed inside a home near Tropicana Avenue and U.S. 95 with the suspected shooter in custody.More >
Secrets don’t make friends. But they can make you seem like a fast food expert among your friends, especially when you order from these secret menus.More >
The bodies of two people were found outside of a Swap Meet northwest of downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning.More >
Vegas police report a man is in custody after he made threats to shoot patrons while inside a movie theatre on Las Vegas Boulevard.More >
A Tesla car was stolen and a couple was injured in a home invasion Wednesday morning, according to Metro Police.More >
