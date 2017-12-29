Strip hotel rooms still available for NYE, for a hefty price

Visitors swarm the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year. (File)

It’s not too late to get a hotel room in Las Vegas or on the Strip … for an inflated price. It’s common practice for hotels to keep rooms open for last-minute customers willing to pay a premium.

Many said Thursday they would either be leaving before New Year’s Eve or staying at a friend’s house.

AIRBNB is another option. A quick search on Thursday afternoon showed some homes and rooms still available for about $150 to $300 a night, but some seemed too good to be true.

“Let's see. The Venetian wanted $1,500. The Excalibur, about $1,400. There was a couple other places that were no less than $1,000... sometimes I'll stay at the Fiesta Rancho (in North Las Vegas). They were even $1,300," Dawn Ficht, visiting from Houston said.

“I think (people willing to pay those prices are) crazy, but hey!”

“Always got to have a backup plan you come here!” Ficht's plan was to stay with her daughter.

Local Jaime Zovi said, "We avoid the Strip for New Year's unfortunately! Sorry!”

