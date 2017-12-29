New Year's in Las Vegas celebrations, free ride options, road closures

Las Vegas offers a wide range of options to ring in the new year. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said expects about 330 thousand people to visit the valley to celebrate.

PARTY

One option is America's Party. Fremont Street Experience will ring in the new year in style with non-stop live entertainment from 12 bands on four stages.

There will also be an eight-minute fireworks show that will span the Strip corridor.

GET THERE AND BACK

AAA said it will offer its Tipsy Tow service from 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. New Year's Day.

Anyone out celebrating who cannot drive can call 1-800-AAA-HELP and request Tipsy Tow. They will take people and their cars home up to 10 miles for free. Users do not have to be a AAA member to take advantage this service.

Those wanting to leave their cars at home can ride on RTC for free.

RTC is offering free rides on all of its 39 routes for New Year's Eve, including express service between park and ride facilities and downtown Las Vegas. The rides run between 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 9 a.m. on New Year's Day.

SECURITY

Uber sent a message to its local drivers giving them details about a partnership with Metro Police. The company explained its app will have shortcuts for drivers to report any suspicious activity. This option is already available and will stay in place until New Year's Day.

ROAD CLOSURES

Metro Police released the following road closure information for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Downtown/Fremont Street Experience:

4:00 p.m. – The Fremont Street Experience will be closed to the public.

6:00 p.m. – The Fremont Street Experience gates open for entertainment.

Las Vegas Blvd (Strip) Closure Information:

Throughout the evening, East-West travel on Sahara Avenue, Mandalay Bay Road, Desert Inn Road, Frank Sinatra Drive, Koval Lane, Russell Road, US95 and I-215 will remain unrestricted.

Harmon Avenue/Bridge will be limited to vehicle traffic from the West leading to City Center to hotels guests only. Vehicle traffic on Harmon Avenue, East of Las Vegas Boulevard, will be limited to hotel properties.

Below is a schedule of the anticipated road closures and re-openings:

5:00 p.m. -- Closing of off-ramps from I-15 onto eastbound Tropicana Avenue, Flamingo Road and Spring Mountain Road by NHP/NDOT begins.

5:45 p.m. -- The closing of all other streets, roads and alleys leading Westbound onto Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road from Koval Lane will begin.

6:00 p.m. -- All streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road will be closed with all barricades in place.

6:15 p.m. -- LVMPD Traffic Officers begin clearing all vehicular traffic off Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road.

6:45 p.m. -- Las Vegas Boulevard along with all inbound roads leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard are fully closed to vehicle traffic.

6:45 p.m. -- All moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut off.

Approximately 6:45 p.m. -- Las Vegas Boulevard fully opens to pedestrian traffic. Eff. 12-18-17

12:00 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. -- Fireworks show takes place on the Strip and Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD (STRIP) RE-OPENING INFORMATION

Approximately 12:15 a.m. -- All moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will resume operation.

Approximately 1:30 a.m. -- All celebrations normally subside. Barricade removal begins.

Approximately 2:00 a.m. -- Street sweepers begin clean up, working from South to North.

Approximately 3:30 a.m. – Reopening of off-ramps from I-15 onto Eastbound Tropicana Avenue, Flamingo Road and Spring Mountain Road by NHP/NDOT begins. All other streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Russell Road will begin re-opening.

NOTE: Road closure times are approximate and subject to change without notice.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.