Police investigate triple homicide near N. Las Vegas Boulevard a - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police investigate triple homicide near N. Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue

Posted: Updated:
NLVPD investigated a triple homicide on Carroll Street Thursday. (Photo: Austin Turner / FOX5) NLVPD investigated a triple homicide on Carroll Street Thursday. (Photo: Austin Turner / FOX5)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas Police said officers were investigating a triple homicide in the 2200 block of Carroll Street Thursday night.

Two men and one woman suffered apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Two of the victims may have been related. Neighbors reported the sounds of gunshots coming from the home.

NLVPD asked drivers to avoid the area during the investigation. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.