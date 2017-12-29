Police investigate triple homicide near N. Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue

North Las Vegas Police said officers were investigating a triple homicide in the 2200 block of Carroll Street Thursday night.

Two men and one woman suffered apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Two of the victims may have been related. Neighbors reported the sounds of gunshots coming from the home.

NLVPD asked drivers to avoid the area during the investigation.

