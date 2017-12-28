NLVPD searches for missing endangered boy

North Las Vegas Police asked for the public's help to locate a missing endangered boy.

Deontre Coleman, 11, was last seen near Centennial Parkway and Commerce Street, police said. His family said Coleman has a medical condition which requires medication, which he didn't have with him.

He's described as 5-foot-10, 165 pounds. NLVPD was notified that Coleman was missing at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Hospitals were asked to check their registries for Coleman.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

