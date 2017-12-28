Elderly woman killed in hit and run at Henderson Walmart - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Elderly woman killed in hit and run at Henderson Walmart

Nichole Zimmerman booking photo. (Courtesy: HPD) Nichole Zimmerman booking photo. (Courtesy: HPD)
An elderly woman died in a hit and run at the Henderson Walmart on Marks Street, according to Henderson Police.

The driver of a U-Haul truck, Nichole Zimmerman, ran the woman over in the parking lot at 540 Marks Street and fled the scene at around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Henderson Police.

The 79-year-old victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she later died, police said.

Henderson Police later spotted the truck and Zimmerman was arrested on felony charges for leaving the scene and failure to render aid or notify police. 

It's the eleventh traffic death investigated by Henderson Police in 2017. 

