Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at AMC Town Square

Vegas police report a man is in custody after he made threats to shoot patrons while inside a movie theatre on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers received a call at 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 15 from the Town Square shopping center, located at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road, about a disturbance at the AMC theatres.

Authorities said Gary Williams, 37, was causing some kind of disturbance inside one of the theatres at that location.

Williams was asked to be quiet by fellow moviegoers but refused and indicated that he was going to "shoot people" according to police.

Metro took the 37-year-old into custody while security had him taking a theatre exit.

Williams was unarmed, according to officers, and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of making a threat or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism.

His preliminary court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 3.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.