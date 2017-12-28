Report: 3 Vegas roommates shot to death in separate rooms

Metro police said three people were shot inside a home near Tropicana Avenue and US 95 on Dec. 22, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Metro police said three roommates were shot and killed inside a home near Tropicana Avenue and U.S. 95 with the suspected shooter in custody.

Officers were called to a home in the 4300 block of Del Santos Drive at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 with reports of shooting at the residence.

Detectives said two men and one woman were found shot to death inside the home with their bodies discovered in various rooms.

An on-going dispute between roommates at the house turned into an argument that led to the deadly shooting, according to Metro's preliminary investigation.

The accused shooter, 47-year-old Christine Sanchez, left the scene of the crime but was later located by police in the 700 block of Digger Street on Friday.

According to an arrest report, the 47-year-old informed the homeowner that she was going to jail for what she had done and to have him watch her dog.

The homeowner told police that he had seen Sanchez with a handgun during the week of Thanksgiving and that he believed the roommates were attempting to break into her room prior to the shooting.

Eight people total were at the house during this incident, according to police, and two other women were questioned but were not considered suspects.

The house was a problem spot in the past as police also said they responded constantly to the location with drug use a common cause for the calls.

Sanchez informed police she was sleeping at the time of the shooting and did not know anything about the incident when she left the residence that afternoon.

She faces three counts of open murder with a deadly weapon while held at the Clark County Detention Center.

