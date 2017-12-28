1 October victim remains in Las Vegas hospital during the holidays

A survivor of the 1 October attacks has made huge strides after being critically injured.

A survivor of the 1 October shooting has made huge strides after being critically injured. But the road to recovery is still a long one for Rosemarie Melanson, who was shot in the chest.

For the Melanson family, Christmas was spent in a hospital room.

"It was a good holiday season. But difficult though," Rosemarie's husband Steve Melanson said.

"It definitely wasn't our traditional Christmas at home, but it was definitely something special," Paige Melanson said.

Paige and Stephanie Melanson along with their mom, Rosemarie, were at the route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1.

That night, Paige was shot in the elbow.

"Somebody said, 'Look at your elbow,' and I had been shot," Paige said.

Rosemarie was shot in the chest.

"We flipped her over and saw where she had been hit ... that really set in the reality of it like, 'Oh my gosh.' You think gunshot wound to the chest; you don't think they're going to make it," Paige said.

When Rosemarie arrived at Sunrise Hospital, she didn't have a pulse, her family said.

But her husband Steve said, she powered through.

"She's jumped many hurdles, climbed many mountains, conquered them," Steve said.

As of Dec. 27, Rosemarie was at Kindred Hospital. Since the shooting, she's had eight different surgeries.

She's made significant progress.

"I call my mom 'a living miracle.' I just think watching her and seeing where she was at the night of the incident, and where where she's started in the hospital to where she's at now ... I think she's a living miracle," Stephanie said.

She's also run into significant obstacles.

"It's going to be a long term recovery for her," Steve said.

Her family was all able to gather in her hospital room to celebrate Christmas and to enjoy the best gift they could ask for.

"My Christmas present came when she took her first steps. She's still bedridden but she started to make her first steps and that was my Christmas present," Steve said.

"Fifty-eight families were missing people at their Christmas dinner or their holiday table. So for us; we might have been at the hospital, but we were celebrating, because she was alive," Paige said.

"The joy of Christmas for me was knowing she was still with us and we didn't lose her," Steve said.

The Melanson family set up a gofundme page to help cover expenses.

