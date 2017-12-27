Police: Couple arrested in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others near Bonanza and Pecos Roads

Two were killed and two others were shot near Bonanza and Pecos Wednesday. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)

A couple was arrested in the shooting that killed two people and injured two others at an apartment near Bonanza and Pecos Roads, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. (Photo: LVMPD)

A couple was arrested in the shooting that killed two people and injured two others at an apartment near Bonanza and Pecos Roads, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Metro and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responders were dispatched to the scene at Desert Pines Apartments on the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road at around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers there found four people shot. One man and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man and woman were taken to UMC Trauma; the woman with life-threatening injuries, Metro said.

Jawanna Chapman-Doucet, 38, called 911 to tell police she and others with her were involved in a fight and shooting at the home, Metro said. A relative of Chapman-Doucet was involved in a domestic dispute at the home. Metro said Chapman-Doucet and her boyfriend, Clarence Wilson, 46, and another man drove from California to the home on Bonanza Road. That man and another man who lived at the home got into a physical fight.

Chapman-Doucet left the home and grabbed a handgun from her car and gave it to Wilson, police said. While Chapman-Doucet's relative and her passenger were leaving the home, Wilson reportedly fired several rounds into the home. They all got into the car, drove down the street and called police.

Wilson was arrested for two counts of murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted murder, nine counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building and one count of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, Metro said. Chapman-Doucet was arrested for one count of transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person.

Metro initially reported that three people were injured in addition to the two killed, but said Thursday, just two were injured.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.