Police: 2 dead, 3 others shot in apartment shooting near Bonanza and Pecos Roads

A woman found naked, partially burned and deceased outside of an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, was identified as 28-year-old Theresa Henry, according to officials.More >
A woman found naked, partially burned and deceased outside of an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, was identified as 28-year-old Theresa Henry, according to officials.More >
The bodies of two people were found outside of a Swap Meet northwest of downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning.More >
The bodies of two people were found outside of a Swap Meet northwest of downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning.More >
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
The NFL has canceled the final Sunday night football game of the season. Don't worry, no one was going to watch anyway.More >
The NFL has canceled the final Sunday night football game of the season. Don't worry, no one was going to watch anyway.More >
Power was fully restored at Disneyland on Wednesday after an outage at the California theme park forced some guests to be escorted from stalled rides.More >
Power was fully restored at Disneyland on Wednesday after an outage at the California theme park forced some guests to be escorted from stalled rides.More >
A Clark County coroner identified a woman killed in a triple fatal shooting on Friday, as 43-year-old Natasha Henry.More >
A Clark County coroner identified a woman killed in a triple fatal shooting on Friday, as 43-year-old Natasha Henry.More >
A woman driving a motorized scooter died after colliding with a car near Bonanza Road and Linn Lane Tuesday afternoon, police said.More >
A woman driving a motorized scooter died after colliding with a car near Bonanza Road and Linn Lane Tuesday afternoon, police said.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
Clark County officials released the name of a woman found dead inside of a home, along with a 59-year-old man, on Friday.More >
Clark County officials released the name of a woman found dead inside of a home, along with a 59-year-old man, on Friday.More >
Teigen says passengers were told that someone had managed to board the ANA flight with a United Airlines ticket.More >
Teigen says passengers were told that someone had managed to board the ANA flight with a United Airlines ticket.More >