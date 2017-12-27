Police: 2 dead, 3 others shot in apartment shooting near Bonanza - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: 2 dead, 3 others shot in apartment shooting near Bonanza and Pecos Roads

Two were killed and three others were shot near Bonanza and Pecos Wednesday. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5) Two were killed and three others were shot near Bonanza and Pecos Wednesday. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)
Two people were killed in a shooting at an apartment near Bonanza and Pecos Roads, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Three other people were shot: two were in critical condition and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Several first responders from LVFR were dispatched to the scene at Desert Pines Apartments before 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. Metro Police responded to the scene at 8:22 p.m.

