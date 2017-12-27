Cougar found in man's luggage at McCarran Airport

A passenger is preparing his luggage to go through the ASL screening process (FOX5).

A passenger’s travel plans hit a wall when he was stopped while trying to get through security at McCarran International Airport with a dead cougar stuffed in his luggage.

He was initially stopped by the Transportation Security Administration on Tuesday evening, but he was not detained or arrested, because they said no crime was committed. The animal had a Utah State Fish and Game tag and officials stopped him to verify its validity.

According to TSA, it is not a security threat to carry a dead cougar in luggage and according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, it’s not unusual to see people traveling with an animal carcass.

“It’s not uncommon for hunters from out of state and even other countries to use the Las Vegas airport as transportation to and from this part of the country,” Doug Nielsen with Nevada Department of Wildlife said. “As long as the animals they’re bringing have been harvested legally in those states, there is nothing in Nevada that would (legally) prevent them from traveling.”

However, the airline has the final say in what comes in and out of their planes and the airline didn’t want to carry the dead cougar, so the man shipped it home by FedEx.

The passenger’s name and final destination were not released.

