Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Fort Apache Road nea - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Fort Apache Road near Twain Avenue

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A 22-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Fort Apache Road at Katie Avenue, Metro police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Elijah Edwards was heading south on Fort Apache. When Kathryn Kelly, 32, heading east on Katie Avenue, turned left, the motorcycle hit her car. She kept going and hit a cinder block wall. She and Edwards were taken to University Medical Center Trauma. Kelly suffered "moderate" injuries, Metro said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.