LVMPD officer injured after chasing suspect near Charleston, Torrey Pines

A Las Vegas Metro police officer was injured after pursuing a suspect in west Las Vegas.

The suspect was wanted for a petty larceny at a Walmart on 6310 West Charleston Boulevard, near Torrey Pines Drive, according to Metro police.

Police said the suspect ran away and was chased down by an officer behind the store.

Once the suspect was in custody, the officer requested medical assistance.

He was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

