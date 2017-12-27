Victim speaks after attack, Tesla stolen in home invasion near Flamingo and Decatur

A Tesla car was stolen and a couple was injured in a home invasion Wednesday morning, according to Metro Police. (FOX5)

Police said four men went into Carin and Bob Bachant's home on the 5300 block of Holbrook Drive at 1:07 a.m. Wednesday. The Bachants were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Carin Bachant said the Tesla is her pride and joy and was her first new car in more than 10 years.

"(My husband) Bob said that (the men) took me. One guy took me, and the other two dragged him down the stairs," Carin said. "They gashed the top of his head." "They bloodied my mouth so (I had to have) stitches."

Carin, 66, said her injuries won't heal as fast as she'd like.

"It hurts even more knowing that for the next six weeks I don't get to eat food. I get to eat liquids."

"(The robbers are) animals. They obviously were not raised with any kind of respect for people." "I hope that they catch these guys and that they don't do this to anyone else"

Carin said the men took her mother's wedding ring.

"My husband could go buy me another ring. I can't replace my mother's, because she's been dead since 1989, and I can't replace that."

The car was recovered later in the day.

"(The men) stole an electric car that only had about 90 miles of charge left on it. They obviously don't know anything about charging it which is why my car has been found already. I don't know if it's been damaged at all."

