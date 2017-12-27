Caught on camera: Man robs Las Vegas business at gunpoint, still - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Caught on camera: Man robs Las Vegas business at gunpoint, still at large

Written by Lesha Ruffin
A man is caught on camera robbing a Las Vegas at gunpoint on Dec. 26, 2017. (Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.) A man is caught on camera robbing a Las Vegas at gunpoint on Dec. 26, 2017. (Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro police were searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video robbing a local business at gun point Tuesday.

The incident happened at a business near Charleston and Rainbow in Las Vegas when the man pulled out a gun and robbed an employee, police said.

The suspect got away with undisclosed items and was still at large.

No one was injured in the armed robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30’s, with an average build, black hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing black sunglasses and a black leather coat and armed with a silver handgun.

Anyone with information should call the Robbery Section of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

