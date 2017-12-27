Woman identified in east Las Vegas homicide on Vader Avenue

Two bodies were discovered inside of a home in east Las Vegas on Dec. 22, 2017. (Photo: Jason Westerhaus/ FOX5)

Clark County officials released the name of a woman found dead inside of a home, along with a 59-year-old man, on Friday.

Renee Simmons, 58, was found deceased inside of the home on Vader Avenue near Cadman Street around 10:40 a.m. Friday. The coroner said Simmons was found in the living room with a gunshot wound to the head.

Responding officials also found 59-year-old Thomas Dufault deceased inside of the home with gunshot wounds.

A caregiver discovered the bodies during a welfare check at the residence.

Metro Police homicide investigators were working to determine what lead to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

