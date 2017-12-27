Naked woman found dead in dumpster on Christmas Eve identified

A woman found naked, partially burned and deceased outside of an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, was identified as 28-year-old Theresa Henry, according to officials.

The victim, a Las Vegas resident, was discovered by a homeless man while dumpster diving on Christmas Eve at the Southern Cove apartments near Viking Road and Spencer Street.

A Clark County coroner said Henry died from blunt force injuries to the head.

Police were investigating her death as a homicide.

Officials believe the woman was already deceased when the suspect(s) placed her naked body into a garbage bag and attempted to light it on fire.

No further details were immediately released.

