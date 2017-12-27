Police: Two people found shot dead near Swap Meet in Las Vegas

Metro police were investigating two people found shot dead at 2901 W. Washington Ave. Dec. 27, 2017. (Photo: Brad Boyer/ FOX5)

The bodies of two people were found outside of a Swap Meet northwest of downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

Metro police homicide detectives were investigating the shooting-related deaths.

The bodies of the unidentified victims were found around 7 a.m. in the loading dock area of the Swap Meet at 2901 West Washington Avenue, police said.

The Swap Meet is near Lorenzi Park, west of U.S. 95.

No further details were immediately released.

