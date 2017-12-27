Police: Two people found shot dead near Swap Meet in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Two people found shot dead near Swap Meet in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lesha Ruffin
Connect
Metro police were investigating two people found shot dead at 2901 W. Washington Ave. Dec. 27, 2017. (Photo: Brad Boyer/ FOX5) Metro police were investigating two people found shot dead at 2901 W. Washington Ave. Dec. 27, 2017. (Photo: Brad Boyer/ FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The bodies of two people were found outside of a Swap Meet northwest of downtown Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

Metro police homicide detectives were investigating the shooting-related deaths.

The bodies of the unidentified victims were found around 7 a.m. in the loading dock area of the Swap Meet at 2901 West Washington Avenue, police said.

The Swap Meet is near Lorenzi Park, west of U.S. 95.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.