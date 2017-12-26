Coroner identifies one of two found dead in east Las Vegas Friday

Two bodies were discovered inside of a home in east Las Vegas on Dec. 22, 2017. (Photo: Jason Westerhaus/ FOX5)

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified one of the two people found dead in an east Las Vegas home on Dec. 22.

The body of Thomas Dufault, 59, was found, along with an unidentified woman in the home on Vader Avenue near Cadman Street around 10:40 a.m. that day, according to Metro police.

A caregiver made the grisly discovery during a welfare check, Metro police said.

The caregiver initially arrived at the home, knocked the front door and looked inside the window when no one responded. One body was then found laying on the floor and authorities were called.

Police said Dufault had an apparent gunshot wound. The woman did not have any apparent wounds, according to a release.

Clark County Fire officials were first to arrive on the scene and a Metro police homicide unit responded to investigate the incident.

The identity of the woman will be released by the Clark County Coroner, police said.

