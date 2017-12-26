Police: Teen running red light may have caused fatal northeast Las Vegas scooter crash

The driver of a scooter died after crashing into a car in near Bonanza Rd. and Linn Ln. Dec. 26, 2017. (Photo: Kurt Rempe/ FOX5)

A woman driving a motorized scooter died after colliding with a car near Bonanza Road and Linn Lane Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 12:39 p.m. in the northeast part of Las Vegas near Nellis Boulevard.

Police said the woman, 62, was heading north on Linn Lane when a Nissan Sentra, driven by a 17-year-old boy, was heading west. The teen ran a red light and hit her on her right side, causing her to hit the pavement. She was taken to University Medical Center and died.

Police said the teen was not impaired and was cooperative at the scene. An 11-year-old boy was a riding in the Nissan with the teen and suffered a minor injury.

Police reminded drivers the importance of stopping at red lights and cautious driving, especially in areas with residential walls that can block views of oncoming traffic.

It was the 133rd traffic death in Metro's jurisdiction in 2017.

