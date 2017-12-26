Police: Scooter driver dies after crash in northeast Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Scooter driver dies after crash in northeast Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lesha Ruffin
The driver of a scooter died after crashing into a car in near Bonanza Rd. and Linn Ln. Dec. 26, 2017. (Photo: Kurt Rempe/ FOX5) The driver of a scooter died after crashing into a car in near Bonanza Rd. and Linn Ln. Dec. 26, 2017. (Photo: Kurt Rempe/ FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A person driving a motorized scooter has died after colliding with a car near Bonanza Road and Linn Lane Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the northeast part of Las Vegas near Nellis Boulevard.

The unidentified scooter driver was transported to an area hospital where he died, according to police.

No further details were immediately released.

