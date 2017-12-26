Coroner IDs woman among 3 killed in Las Vegas roommate shooting

Metro Police said three people were shot inside a home near Tropicana Avenue and Highway 95 Friday afternoon. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

A Clark County coroner identified a woman killed in a triple fatal shooting on Friday, as 43-year-old Natasha Henry.

The cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

Henry was one of three people killed in a home near Tropicana Avenue and U.S. 95 Friday. The suspected shooter, 47-year-old Christine Sanchez, was arrested on Friday. She is facing three counts of murder with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

[RELATED - Vegas PD: Argument leads to 3 roommates shot, killed]

Police said Henry, along with two men, were all roommates and were shot after an on-going dispute with Sanchez.

The coroner did not immediately release the names of the two other victims.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.