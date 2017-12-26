Double rollover crash shuts down lanes at Decatur and Silverado Ranch

Metro police said no major injuries were reported in a double rollover crash on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Las Vegas.

The impact of the collision between a white two-door car and a minivan caused both vehicles to roll over, officials on scene said.

It was unclear what caused the crash or how many people were inside of each vehicle.

No one suffered any major injuries, according to police.

Silverado Ranch Boulevard was temporarily reduced to one lane only.

