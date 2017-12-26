Season of giving of continues on Boxing Day

The popularity of Boxing Day is growing in the U.S., but it has been an official holiday in England, Ireland and Canada since 1871. It's a time a time to give back to those less fortunate. You can get in the spirit by using those unwanted gifts and boxes still under the Christmas tree Tuesday morning.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly two-thirds of holiday shoppers returned at least one item this past season.

Instead of returning this year, you can re-gift to charities. Major retailers, including Amazon, Nordstrom, REI, JustFab, Levi’s, Ann Taylor, and many more are teaming up with givebackbox.com to help you re-gift and get rid of all those extra shipping boxes lying around.

Just take those shipping boxes, pack it with gifts you don't want, or any gently used clothing, toys, or household items you would like to donate, print a free shipping label at givebackbox.com, and send it off at any UPS or USPS location. The participating charities cover the cost of shipping-- and resell your items on their shelves.

