Henderson couple helps make season brighter for students

A Henderson couple took the season of giving to a higher level on Friday with a special donation to hundreds of students across the state.

For the past 14 years, Bob Ellis and his wife Sandy, have used the Christmas holiday to give back to schools in Clark County and Lincoln County school districts.

"We look forward to this every year,” Bob Ellis said. “To see the smiling faces on these kids, they're excited, this gives them the feeling of being wanted and that somebody out there is looking over them."

Ellis picked about 20 underprivileged schools and bought brand new shoes and socks for all of the kids, along with a toy for each child, but the gifts didn't stop with the students.

"We give each school up to $3,000,” Ellis said. “To buy things, for the school and the students, whatever they need and that saves the teachers a lot of money."

To top it all off, the Ellis family sponsors a Christmas party for five of the schools they helped with a special invite for Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"You always hear growing up, ‘Man if I had any money I’d like to help people,’ so when me and Sandy were fortunate enough to sell our business,” Ellis said. “We decided to start giving back to the community.”

Ellis said they plan to continue giving back for as long as they can, but hope to see the season of giving get even bigger. He said with over 330 schools in Clark County alone, they hope to move another step forward next year to help students locally.

Ellis said they chose to help students because he believes kids are the future and said it’s important to protect the future.

