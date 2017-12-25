Las Vegas' last minute shoppers pack the malls

Last minute shoppers hit the stores on Christmas Eve. Malls and shopping centers were packed with people trying to find the perfect gifts for loved ones.

“I like to shop last minute because I think it's more exciting,” shopper Marnique Jayetileke said.

She, along with other shoppers, says the crowds haven’t been awful this year.

“Everybody's been pretty friendly no pushing or shoving or anything it's been a nice experience,” shopper Arianne Limbrick said.

“You can still feel the holiday spirit and all of that but it's not like a whole bunch of chaos and cram, but it's pleasant,” said shopper Jacobii Hayes.

Volunteers at the wrapping station at Galleria Mall say they’ve wrapped more than a thousand presents since Thanksgiving and at least two hundred on Christmas Eve.

“Merry Christmas to everyone and Happy New Year! It's gonna be a great 2018 I cannot wait,” shopper Melissa Shipp said.

