Body of woman found partially burned in dumpster on Christmas Eve

A homeless man discovered the body of a naked woman while dumpster diving at an apartment complex on Christmas Eve, Metro police said.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were the first to arrive at Southern Cove apartments near Viking Road and Spencer Street shortly after 4 p.m. Lt. Rogers said the woman was pronounced deceased by fire officials then Metro's Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

Police said the man was searching for cans and bottles when he found the body and immediately called 9-1-1.

Lt. Dan McGrath said the woman appeared to be in her 20's and was found partially burned. Investigators believe the woman was already deceased when the suspect or suspects placed her naked body in a garbage bag and attempted to light the body on fire with gasoline or lighter fluid.

No further information was available at this time.

