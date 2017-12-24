'Project for Humanity' brings Christmas to Las Vegas families in need

Christmas came early for 100 families in need Saturday. Project for Humanity partnered with groups in the community to provide presents, food, and household needs for these families.

“I don't like seeing children go through the hardships that they do and this is why I'm trying to help because they don't understand so we're just trying to make it special for them,” Project Humanity Founder Shawna Gonzalez said. “It's about our children and making these kids smile and growing up knowing that you know people cared about them.”

Ivon Rayes is taking care of her three grandchildren this year. Her son lost his job, fell into depression and tried to take his own life. Now, he’s recovering in a local hospital.

“I never thought I would need it but I did,” Reyes said.

She says the generosity she’s experienced through Project for Humanity has been overwhelming and heartwarming.

“Blessed, I feel so blessed. I have no words, just my tears,” Reyes said. “Never give up and have faith you know if you ask for help you can get it, it's there just ask for it.”

Project for Humanity is helping the homeless on Christmas Day. They’re giving out backpacks filled with hats, gloves, blankets and other things to keep people warm. There will also be a big Christmas meal. Volunteers are wanted and can meet at 701 West McWilliams Avenue at 7 p.m. They are also asking for additional donations of mittens and blankets. Those can be dropped off at 5000 West Oakey Boulevard.

If you’re looking for other places to donate, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and The Las Vegas Rescue Mission are both asking for non-perishable items.

There is also a “hydrate the homeless” event Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the intersection of Owens Avenue and Stocker Street. Volunteers are welcome and bottled water donations are encouraged.

