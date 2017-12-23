Armed man on run after Vegas convenience store robbery - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Armed man on run after Vegas convenience store robbery

Surveillance image of man wanted in connection with a robbery in central Las Vegas on Dec. 21, 2017. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
Las Vegas police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in December.

Metro Commercial Robbery Section reported a call came in at about 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 21 from a business located in the 800 block of South Pecos Road.

Detectives said a man armed with a gun entered the store, approached a clerk from behind and ordered the worker to open the cash register.

The victim complied with this order and the suspect then left the area with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Metro.

Police described the thief as a man in his 30s, about 6-feet tall with black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black horizontal stripes, dark jeans, and white shoes.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

