Floyd Mayweather takes part in Las Vegas community toy drive

Boxer and Las Vegas resident Floyd Mayweather helped a few Valley area children Friday afternoon by taking part in a community toy drive.

Mayweather worked with other Las Vegas businesses’ and took time to give back to the community by spending time with families passing out toys and taking pictures.

The undefeated boxing champion said despite the wealth he's accumulated from his boxing career it's all about helping others at the end of the day.

“I've been giving back for many, many years. Never wanted props to become 50-0. It's about the kids and families who work hard every day,” said Mayweather.

