Pedestrian killed in east Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

Metro units block traffic in east Las Vegas after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Dec. 23, 2017. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)

Metro is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas involving a hit-and-run driver.

Officers were called to the intersection of Algonquin Drive and Flamingo Road at 2:35 a.m. Saturday with reports of a vehicle accident.

A pedestrian was attempting to cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk, according to police, when a vehicle struck the jaywalker.

Investigators said the man traveling on foot died at Sunrise Hospital from his injuries sustained in the crash while the driver of the car failed to stay at the scene.

Authorities had travel lanes closed just north of the intersection for the early morning investigation.

Police did not immediately release a description of the vehicle involved in the collision.

Metro urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

