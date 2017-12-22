Busy holiday travel weekend begins in Las Vegas

It was the start of a busy weekend Friday as travelers hit the road and skies for the holidays.

One-point-five million people were expected to come through McCarran International Airport from Dec. 23 until New Year's Day.

"Lots of traffic and lots of people, so I'm thankful I was the last person to get on the airplane. So I'm glad I made it here today actually," one traveler from Ohio said.



Nearly 320,000 visitors were expected in Sin City for the holiday. Travelers and their loved ones said so far it's been smooth sailing through the skies.



"It was busy, but uneventful. This was my first experience on Allegiant airlines and it was fantastic," a traveler from Tennessee said.



"Really smooth, we really got lucky. I just was shocked because they're coming from Atlanta which is a busy airport but they're on time, early and we're excited," one Las Vegas man said.



While it's one of the busiest travel periods at McCarran, the Nevada Department of Transportation said about 60 percent of people coming into town will drive.

NDOT officials expected some of the heaviest traffic would be along I-15 and the resort corridor. Travelers said some of the keys to having a successful trip are to pack some patience and plan ahead.

"Don't wait until the last minute and expect to get there and get through security last minute people are not going to make it," one traveler said.

