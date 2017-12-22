Husband shares memories, looks ahead 2 years after deadly Strip sidewalk crash

It's been two years since the crash, and this week Las Vegas began taking steps to make sure what happened to Jessica Valenzuela doesn't happen again.

On the inside of Jessica Valenzuela's wedding ring, are two words: "Forever Mine."

"She was just the best: the best wife, the best mother," Axel Valenzuela, Jessica's husband said. "I was the luckiest guy in the world."

Axel and Jessica were married for 10 years, and to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, they decided on a little trip to Las Vegas. They were walking near Planet Hollywood the night of Dec. 20, 2015 when a car came up onto the sidewalk.

"I saw a car, there was a woman being dragged by the car," one witness said immediately after the crash.

Jessica Valenzuela was killed and more than 30 others were injured by the car. Police said the woman driving was Lakeisha Holloway.

"I close my eyes, and I'm still at the scene," Axel said. "I can't get it out of my head, I'm still there. We were walking, shoulder to shoulder, holding hands when she hit Jess. I ran up to the driver side window, I tried to break the window, I was yelling for her to stop."

Clark County began installing steel poles, or bollards. They would cover the Strip and go from Russell Road to Sahara Avenue.

"That's great, I just wish they were up before," Axel said.

The Valenzuelas said this time of year is difficult. First, it's the anniversary of Jessica's death, then they have to spend the holidays without her. Still, Axel said maybe Jessica died so other people could be saved.

"I miss her and I love her, but maybe this can be a memory, a reminder. And I can know that something good came from her death, and this won't happen again."

Lakeisha Holloway is facing 71 felony counts, and is scheduled to be in court Feb. 2018.

