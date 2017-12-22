Nifty After Fifty seniors boogie for the holiday in Las Vegas

Seniors at Nifty after Fifty in Las Vegas put on their boogie shoes for their holiday party Friday. (FOX5)

Seniors at Nifty after Fifty in Las Vegas put on their boogie shoes for their holiday party Friday. More than a dozen seniors put on a tap show.

“It's best to give than to receive, and that's the type of person I am," senior Evelyn Combs said.

For Jean Wath, being able to move and dance is a miracle.

“I had been on a walker for five years. I could no longer spell four letter words very well or add or subtract. I went through five weeks of amnesia, didn't know anybody or anything and they didn't expect me to live,” Wath said. “I have both knees replaced, this hip replaced, screw in this hip, broken pelvic, stints in my heart, cancer in my breasts, hysterectomy, gall bladder surgery, cancer in my face, cataracts, broken arm, gangling in my wrists, I'm a bionic woman!”

She said working with this group has changed her life.

“This is my fourth party in five days!” Wath laughed. “I'm back and with a bang!”

She said she’s thankful to be in good health this holiday season and wanted to remind everyone there’s hope, no matter what their situation is.

“Just get up and live life. Don't sit down and give up. We're old in body but not in spirit.”

For more information, go to https://www.niftyafterfifty.com/

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.