Vegas PD: Argument leads to 3 roommates shot, killed

Metro police said three roommates were shot and killed inside a home near Tropicana Avenue and U.S. 95 Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home in the 4300 block of Del Santos Drive at 1:30 p.m.

Detectives said two men and one woman were shot dead inside the residence after an on-going dispute and argument turned into a homicide.

Eight people were at the house before the argument ensued, according to Metro. The suspected shooter, 47-year-old Christine Sanchez, left the scene of the crime but was located by police in the 700 block of Digger Street on Friday.

Police said two other women were also questioned in the shooting but not considered suspects during their preliminary investigation.

The house has been a problem spot in the past as police also said they have responded constantly to the location with drug use a common cause for the calls.

Sanchez has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of open murder with a deadly weapon.

