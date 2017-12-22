Metro: 3 shot and killed at home near Tropicana and 95

Metro Police said three people were shot inside a home near Tropicana Avenue and Highway 95 Friday afternoon. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Metro Police said three people were shot and killed inside a home near Tropicana Avenue and Highway 95 Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the home on the 4000 block of Del Santos Drive at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Metro said two men and one woman were shot dead at the home. It's a problem house in the neighborhood that police have responded to constantly, where people have often been seen entering and leaving. Police said drug use has been common there as well.

On Friday, eight people were at the house when some started arguing. That argument lead to the shooting, and the suspect, a man, and two women, took off.

Police said the two women were not suspects but officers want to find them to ask them questions.

Metro did not give a description of the suspect.

No one was arrested and homicide detectives were investigating at the scene, Metro said.

