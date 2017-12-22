Nevada firefighters deliver Christmas gifts to elementary school students

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation delivered presents to elementary school students Dec. 22, 2017. (Photo: Dylan Kendrick/ FOX5)

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation delivered presents to elementary school students Dec. 22, 2017. (Photo: Dylan Kendrick/ FOX5)

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation delivered presents to elementary school students Dec. 22, 2017. (Photo: Dylan Kendrick/ FOX5)

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation delivered presents to elementary school students Dec. 22, 2017. (Photo: Dylan Kendrick/ FOX5)

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation delivered presents to children at Charlotte and Jerry Keller Elementary School Friday morning.

The holiday delivery at the school, located at 5445 Cedar Avenue, was the final stop during the foundation’s 16th annual “Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive.”

Dozens of firefighters and volunteers generously donated new, unwrapped toys and gift cards to Valley students for the holidays.

Numerous Las Vegas organizations and companies joined local fire departments to collect donations for the toy drive, including The Veterans of Foreign Wars 9VFW) 3848, Shriners, Wal-Mart, StorageOne, Fidelity National Title, Southwest Keller Williams Realty and more.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.