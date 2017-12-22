Two bodies found inside east Las Vegas home

Two bodies were discovered inside of a home in east Las Vegas on Dec. 22, 2017. (Photo: Jason Westerhaus/ FOX5)

A caregiver made a grisly discovery inside of a Valley home Friday afternoon during a welfare check, according to Metro police.

Two deceased bodies were found inside of the home located on Vader Avenue near Cadman Street around 10:40 a.m., according to Metro police.

Clark County Fire officials were first to arrive on scene and a Metro police homicide unit responded to investigate the incident.

It was unclear if the bodies were male or female or what lead to their deaths. No further details were immediately released.

