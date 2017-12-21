Clark County's first winery opens in Henderson

Clark County's first winery has opened to the public. Vegas Valley Winery staff said they make all of their wines in their facility off of Warm Springs and Eastgate Road. Owned by the same people that own the wine school, Grape Expectations, the winery offers wines crushed, fermented, pressed and bottled locally in the valley.

"We're not only the first wine making school in Nevada, but we're the first winery in Clark County," self-proclaimed chief wine wench Patty Peters said. "Everybody that's here, they have a love for this. They've watched it grow."

Vegas Valley Winery has been importing their grapes from California, but there are plans to use grapes grown in Nevada in the near future.

"You'd be real surprised at what you can grow in certain areas of Nevada," Peters said.

"Ideally, we want to have a brand of wine that from grapes to bottle is 100 percent Nevada," chief winemaker Mike Schoenbaechler said.

They said they hope to help build the wine industry in Nevada, making it competitive with other major wine regions around the world.

"It's really important for people to realize that you know you don't have to go to Napa now. You can come right over here to Grape Expectations," Professor of Yeastology Kj Howe said.

The winery is open seven days a week.

Hours:

Monday-Thursday 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. - 9.p.m.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.