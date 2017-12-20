Wild burros causing problems near Pahrump

Wild Burros have been destroying property and getting hit in record rates on the side of the freeway in Pahrump.

Now the the Bureau of Land Management is saying enough is enough. The BLM sent crews on a mission to round up the wild animals to a windy, quiet spot in the middle of the desert.

“It is pretty normal on the freeway to see strikes, but they started to escalate,” said Tabitha Romero, a Wild Burro and Horse Specialist from the Bureau of Land Management. “In the past 13 months we’ve had 22 documented strikes.”

More burros are also coming into the town of Pahrump and damaging property, which is problematic for many home owners. That is why Romero was tasked with rounding them up.

“We have up to 30 days to complete getting the nuisance burros out of town,” Romero said.

BLM is looking for about 75 in total, so far 39 have been captured.

“We do bait and water trapping,” Romero said. “So we’ll set up panels like this and put food and water in.”

They also used a gate with a trip wire. That allowed burros to enter, but they couldn’t leave. Then they brought the trailer in as well.

“It’s very low stress,” Romero said. “It’s low key for the animals, whenever we’re trying to move them, we just have a stick with a plastic bag on it and it kind of makes a little bit of noise, we don’t ever strike the animal.”

Seventy-five might not sound like a lot, but if they’re not taken care of that number will increase fast.

“The horse and burro herds double every four years,” Romero said. “We don’t have any natural predators on the range for them so if we’re not able to go on the range and get the numbers down, they significantly increase.”

The enclosure isn’t where the job stops for Romero, the burros will also be placed in short term holding.

“We try to keep them in short term holding for three to six years so that way the public can go out and see them,” Romero said. “If they find that perfect burro, they’re able to take it home with them.”

The burros will be transported to California where they’ll be prepped for adoption

Right now the BLM has nearly 50 thousand burros in holding, if the burros are not adopted, they’ll be taken to long term housing facilities in the mid-west.

If you’re interested in learning more about the adoption process, visit BLM.Gov.

