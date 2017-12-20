High winds topple signs, delay flights and cancel events in Las - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

High winds topple signs, delay flights and cancel events in Las Vegas Valley

High winds blew down signs, delayed flights and canceled events in the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)
High winds blew down signs, delayed flights and canceled events in the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday.

The Magical Forest holiday light display at Opportunity Village was canceled due to the high winds.  The Downtown Summerlin parade was also canceled due to safety concerns regarding the winds. It will resume Thursday, according to its Twitter account. 

A traffic light blew down at Las Vegas and Volunteer Boulevards and other signs throughout the valley.

At least 69 departures and 34 arrivals were delayed at McCarran International Airport, according to FlightView.com. 

