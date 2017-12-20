LVMPD searches for suspect connected to multiple armed robberies

LVMPD released two surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies in Las Vegas (LVMPD / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police released multiple surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for multiple armed robberies.

The armed robberies occurred in August and September at convenience stores throughout the valley, a release said. Police said the suspect took undisclosed amounts of cash and no injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as an adult man, about 6'0" feet tall, thin build, and was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, a white short sleeve t-shirt with a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect should call the LVMPD's Robbery Sections at 702-828-3591.

