Metro releases sketch of 'good Samaritan' killer from Allen Lane near Rancho Drive

Metro Police released a sketch of a man wanted for killing a good Samaritan who tried to stop a robbery.
Metro Police released a sketch of a man wanted for killing a good Samaritan who tried to stop a robbery.

On Dec. 1 at about 1:05 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Allen Lane, just east of Rancho Drive to investigate a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Medical responders declared him dead at the scene, Metro said.

Police said someone had just been robbed at Melody Lane and Rancho Drive before the shooting. The homicide victim tried to stop the robbery suspect, who was on a bicycle. The suspect turned around and fired multiple shots at the man, which him in the head.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s or early 30s, last seen jumping a wall into the Portola Del Sol Apartments at 1915 Simmons Street.

