Las Vegas judge grants new trial for Kirstin Blaise Lobato

A woman imprisoned for a murder she claimed she didn't commit will get a new trial.

A judge granted a new trial for Kirstin Blaise Lobato on Tuesday.

Lobato was convicted of murdering Duran Bailey, a homeless man. Bailey was found brutally killed in July 2001. His body was left in a bank trash enclosure across the street from what is now the Palms Casino Resort.

More than two months before the murder, Lobato told people she was attacked by a man. She told multiple people that she pulled out a pocket knife and was able to slash near the man's groin, he fell over and she ran away. She told a teacher about the attack who in turn, told a probation officer. Police questioned her about the attack then arrested her for murder. At first, she thought she had possibly killed her attacker until she saw a picture of Bailey in court. and realized that was not the man who attacked her.

Lobato maintained that police mixed up her attack with Bailey's murder.On two occasions, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled there were problems with her conviction.

The case was eventually sent back to district court which resulted in a five-day long hearing. During the hearing, the Innocence Project argued that her lawyers did not narrow down a time of death. Adding the time is crucial because more than 14 witnesses placed Lobato 175 miles away in Panaca before and after the body was found.

A judge scheduled Lobato's next court hearing for Jan. 24, 2018.

