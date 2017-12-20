NV Energy tests drones to improve equipment reliability - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NV Energy tests drones to improve equipment reliability

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

NV Energy is using drones to help improve customer service and reliability. 

The company started using drones as part of its operations in 2016. Since then, NV Energy has conducted three test flights over equipment to look for issues and make repairs. 

NV Energy collaborated with the Federal Aviation Administration to create a flight path to inspect equipment. The company said the ability to use the technology would allow for a safe, cost-effective and innovative data collection.

NV Energy said the tests are a necessary step to integrate the drones. The company hopes to inspect about 41 miles of line with drones. 

