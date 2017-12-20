New Shake Shack opens in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

New Shake Shack opens in Las Vegas

Shake Shack opened a location at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Brad Boyer/FOX5) Shake Shack opened a location at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A new Shake Shack opened in Las Vegas on Wednesday. 

The fifth location in Southern Nevada opened at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets on 905 South Grand Central Parkway. 

Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined employees at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening. 

To keep up with the restaurant's mission to have eco-friendly construction, this location was constructed with recycled and sustainable materials. 

In addition, Shake Shack will also donate five percent of sales from its Pie Oh My concrete to Three Square. 

To find additional locations, visit shakeshack.com

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

