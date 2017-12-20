Report: Floyd Mayweather in talks for UFC deal - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Report: Floyd Mayweather in talks for UFC deal

Floyd Mayweather Jr., seen in undated image. (FOX5 FILE) Floyd Mayweather Jr., seen in undated image. (FOX5 FILE)
Floyd Mayweather is reportedly in talks with UFC president Dana White to make a debut in the octagon, according to ESPN.  

ESPN reported that Mayweather has been "teasing a potential switch to MMA."

Commentator Joe Rogan claimed negotiations are ongoing between the two. "Dana told me that Floyd wants to make a deal in the UFC, legitimately," Rogan said in his podcast

White told ESPN, "We're talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal." Adding, "we're interested in doing something with Floyd.  Everything is a realistic possibility."

Mayweather claimed he could make "a billion dollars" by following in McGregor's footsteps, ESPN reported. 

Mayweather beat Conor McGregor in a boxing match in August

