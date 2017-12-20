Report: Floyd Mayweather in talks for UFC deal

Floyd Mayweather is reportedly in talks with UFC president Dana White to make a debut in the octagon, according to ESPN.

ESPN reported that Mayweather has been "teasing a potential switch to MMA."

Commentator Joe Rogan claimed negotiations are ongoing between the two. "Dana told me that Floyd wants to make a deal in the UFC, legitimately," Rogan said in his podcast.

White told ESPN, "We're talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal." Adding, "we're interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility."

Mayweather claimed he could make "a billion dollars" by following in McGregor's footsteps, ESPN reported.

Mayweather beat Conor McGregor in a boxing match in August.

