Man killed during possible robbery at Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3600 block of South Fort Apache Road, near Twain Avenue, just after 11:30 p.m.

Police said a man was getting out of his vehicle and heading to his apartment when the suspect shot him. The victim, described as a black man in his 30's, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting may have been a targeted robbery. Noting, the victim's cell phone and cash were missing.

The suspect left the area before police arrived. He was described as a black man about 5'8" to 5'9" tall with a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

